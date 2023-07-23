PhotosPolitical Activity Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses a protest rally held in connection with desecration of holy Quran in Sweden outside Karachi Press Club Sun, 23 Jul 2023, 8:12 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP37-230723 KARACHI: July 23 – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) President Maulana Fazalur Rehman addresses a protest rally held in connection with desecration of holy Quran in Sweden outside Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA APP37-230723 KARACHI: APP38-230723 KARACHI: July 23 – Activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) shout slogans at a protest rally held in connection with desecration of holy Quran in Sweden outside Karachi Press Club. APP/SDQ/TZD/FHA Sponsored Ad