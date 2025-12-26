Friday, December 26, 2025
IVB Instructor Mr. Eric Aan distributes certificates among the participants at the Pakistan Volleyball Federation Closing Ceremony of the FIVB Coaches Training Program in Library Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex.

APP13-261225 ISLAMABAD: December 26 - FIVB Instructor Mr. Eric Aan distributes certificates among the participants at the Pakistan Volleyball Federation Closing Ceremony of the FIVB Coaches Training Program in Library Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. APP/SAK/ABB
ISLAMABAD: December 26 – FIVB Instructor Mr. Eric Aan distributes certificates among the participants at the Pakistan Volleyball Federation Closing Ceremony of the FIVB Coaches Training Program in Library Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. APP/SAK/ABB
ISLAMABAD: December 26 – FIVB Instructor Mr. Eric Aan in a group photo with the participants at the Pakistan Volleyball Federation Closing Ceremony of the FIVB Coaches Training Program in Library Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex. APP/SAK/ABB
