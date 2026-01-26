Monday, January 26, 2026
Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin pays a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed

APP27-250126 MULTAN: January 25 - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin pays a visit to the shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed. APP/TVE/FHA
