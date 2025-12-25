Thursday, December 25, 2025
Islamia Hospital arranged Free Medical Camp on the order of Federal Minister Board of Investment Board Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh in Chak # 132 Dhamraya where hundreds of patients got free checkup, medicine and lab test. APP/ABB

