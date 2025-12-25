Islamia Hospital arranged Free Medical Camp on the order of Federal Minister Board of Investment Board Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh in Chak # 132 Dhamraya where hundreds of patients got free checkup, medicine and lab test. APP/ABB
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.