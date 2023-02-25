PhotosSports Photos Islamabad United’s Azam Khan receiving player of the match award during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Sat, 25 Feb 2023, 12:19 AM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP56-240223 KARACHI: February 24 - Islamabad United's Azam Khan receiving player of the match award during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/ABB APP56-240223 KARACHI: