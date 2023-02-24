Islamabad United’s Asif Ali plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

APP47-240223 KARACHI: February 24 - Islamabad United's Asif Ali plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB
APP50-240223 KARACHI: February 24 – Islamabad United’s Azam Khan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB
APP51-240223 KARACHI: February 24 – Islamabad United’s Azam Khan celebrates with Asif Ali after scoring half century (50 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB

Islamabad United's Azam Khan plays a six shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium.

Peshawar Zalmi's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is clean bowled by Islamabad United's Hassan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Stadium

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub is being clean bowled by Islamabad United's Mubasir Khan (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match at the National Stadium

Multan Sultan's players celebrating after taking the wicket of Karachi King's James Vince during the PSL 8 T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at Multan Cricket Stadium

Karachi Kings' Captain Imad Wasim Received Player of the Match Award after Win during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman is clean bowled by Karachi Kings' Aamer Yamin (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium

Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) Players and officials pay tribute to the families and children of Martyrs of Karachi Police Office terrorist Attack

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill received Player of the Match as he is scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium

Rossouw's 75-run inning helps Multan Sultans thrashing Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi team players celebrating after taking the wicket of Multan Sultan's batter Shan Masood during the PSL8 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying PSL8 T20 cricket match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium

