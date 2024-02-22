Election day banner

Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP57-220224 LAHORE: February 22 - Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP57-220224
LAHORE: February 22 –
Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP58-220224
LAHORE: February 22 – Quetta Gladiators players celebrated the wicket Alex Hales catch Rossouw ball by Hosein during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA
Islamabad United player Alex Hales playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium
APP59-220224
LAHORE: February 22 – Islamabad United player Colin Munro playing shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP/MTF/FHA

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services