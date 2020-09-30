ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Ex-President Azad Kashmir and President PTI (AJ&K) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP61-30 ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Ex-President Azad Kashmir and President PTI (AJ&K) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP61-30

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 29 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a group photo with Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and with representatives of ISSI. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR