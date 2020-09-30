Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 30 Vehicles plying on the newly constructed road of... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 30 Vehicles plying on the newly constructed road of underpass that connecting G-7 and G-8 sectors. APP photo by Sadia Haideri Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-30 ISLAMABAD: September 30 Vehicles plying on the newly constructed road of underpass that connecting G-7 and G-8 sectors. APP photo by Sadia Haideri APP05-30 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: August 27 A view of construction work of underpass on Faisal Avenue in the federal capital. APP photo by Sadia Haidari ISLAMABAD: August 07 A view of construction work of underpass connecting G-7 and G-8 sectors during development work in the city. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: August 07 A view of construction work of underpass connecting G-7 and G-8 sectors during development work in the city. APP photo...