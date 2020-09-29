Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace... APP27-29 ISLAMABAD: September 29 - A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – A painter painting a vehicle at his workplace at G-7 market. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Tue, 29 Sep 2020, 9:42 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: September 14 An elderly beggar asking for alms from a person sitting in vehicle at traffic signal in Provincial Capital. APP Photo... MULTAN: September 13 Worker busy in coloring on the part of traditional bed (charpai) at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari PESHAWAR: September 07 A worker gives final touch to model of house at his workplace. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum