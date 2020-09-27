ISLAMABAD: September 27  Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during the Pakistan’s biggest home & Office furniture Expo-2020 at a local hotel in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: September 27  Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during the Pakistan's biggest home & Office furniture Expo-2020 at a local hotel in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP13-27 ISLAMABAD: September 27  Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during the Pakistan's biggest home & Office furniture Expo-2020 at a local hotel in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP13-27

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 27  Visitors viewing the displayed stuff during the Pakistan's biggest home & Office furniture Expo-2020 at a local hotel in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR