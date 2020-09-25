PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: September 25 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP Fri, 25 Sep 2020, 11:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-25 ISLAMABAD: September 25 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP APP46-25 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 25 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. APP