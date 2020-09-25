ISLAMABAD: September 25 – Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 25 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP
APP46-25 ISLAMABAD: September 25 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. APP
APP46-25

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 25 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on Qaumi Sehat Card Program in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR