ISLAMABAD: September 25  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge at 9th Avenue during rain in the federal. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: September 25  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge at 9th Avenue during rain in the federal. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP22-25 ISLAMABAD: September 25  A large number of motorcyclists taking shelter under the bridge at 9th Avenue during rain in the federal. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP22-25

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 25  Workers on motorbike passing through during rain as the weather changes after a long spell of hot weather in the federal capital. APP photo by Saadia Haidari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR