ISLAMABAD: September 24  Federal Minister for Education and Professional training Shafqat Mahmood in a meeting with heads of Elite Private Schools to discuss single national curriculum. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 24  Federal Minister for Education and Professional training Shafqat Mahmood in a meeting with heads of Elite Private Schools to discuss single national curriculum. APP
APP13-24 ISLAMABAD: September 24  Federal Minister for Education and Professional training Shafqat Mahmood in a meeting with heads of Elite Private Schools to discuss single national curriculum. APP
APP13-24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR