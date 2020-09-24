ISLAMABAD: September 24  Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Rahimullah Qatra calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 24  Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Rahimullah Qatra calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House. APP
APP12-24 ISLAMABAD: September 24  Acting Ambassador of Afghanistan Mr. Rahimullah Qatra calls on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at Parliament House. APP
APP12-24

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 23  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan and officers from Power Division to discuss the establishment of 220 KV Grid Station at Swabi. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR