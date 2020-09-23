PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: September 23 – Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services in a meeting with Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan. APP Wed, 23 Sep 2020, 8:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-23 ISLAMABAD: September 23 - Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services in a meeting with Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan. APP APP64-23 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 23 - Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting regarding Economic Outreach Initiative. APP