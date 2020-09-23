ISLAMABAD: September 23  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan and officers from Power Division to discuss the establishment of 220 KV Grid Station at Swabi. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 23  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan and officers from Power Division to discuss the establishment of 220 KV Grid Station at Swabi. APP
APP53-23 ISLAMABAD: September 23  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Federal Minister Omar Ayub Khan and officers from Power Division to discuss the establishment of 220 KV Grid Station at Swabi. APP
APP53-23

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 23  Prime Minister Imran Khan chairing a meeting on reforms in the agriculture sector. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR