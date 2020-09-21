ISLAMABAD: September 21 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of Seminar on ”International peace day” organized by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 21 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of Seminar on ''International peace day'' organized by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee. APP
APP02-21
ISLAMABAD: September 21 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser addressing participants of Seminar on ''International peace day'' organized by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee. APP
APP02-21
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 21 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser penning down his comments on comment sheet placed at the venue of the seminar on ''International peace day'' organized by Parliamentary Kashmir Committee. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR