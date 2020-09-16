PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. APP Wed, 16 Sep 2020, 5:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-16 ISLAMABAD: September 16 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet. APP APP16-16 ALSO READ Cabinet directs to formulate master plans for major cities to curb illegal construction