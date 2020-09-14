PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: September 14 – President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of representatives of minorities at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 10:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-14 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - President Dr. Arif Alvi in a group photo with a delegation of representatives of minorities at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP57-14 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 14 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 10th Global Islamic Finance Awards Ceremony. APP