ISLAMABAD: September 13- A vendor waiting for the customers while playing flute at Aabpara market. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: September 13- A vendor waiting for the customers while playing flute at Aabpara market. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP16-13 ISLAMABAD: September 13- A vendor waiting for the customers while playing flute at Aabpara market. APP Photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP16-13

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 13 - A vendor arranging and dates to attract the customers at roadside setup. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR