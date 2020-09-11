PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 11 – Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana Fri, 11 Sep 2020, 5:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-11 ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP16-11 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana