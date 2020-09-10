PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD; September 10 Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani acknowledging the services of two retiring officers of Information group Ms. Naila Maqsood and Dr. Ata Panhwar at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. APP Thu, 10 Sep 2020, 7:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP53-10 ISLAMABAD; September 10 Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani acknowledging the services of two retiring officers of Information group Ms. Naila Maqsood and Dr. Ata Panhwar at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. APP APP53-10