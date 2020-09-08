PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 08 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf chairing the 4th meeting of Advisory Board of the National Security Committee. APP Tue, 8 Sep 2020, 5:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-08 ISLAMABAD: September 08 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf chairing the 4th meeting of Advisory Board of the National Security Committee. APP APP01-08