ISLAMABAD: September 08  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference at PID Media Centre. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: September 08  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference at PID Media Centre. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP39-08 ISLAMABAD: September 08  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference at PID Media Centre. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP39-08

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 08  Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference at PID Media Centre. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR