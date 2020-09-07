PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 07 – Special Secretary Finance Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna chairing meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to discuss the price trend of essential food items. APP Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 11:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP68-07 ISLAMABAD: September 07 - Special Secretary Finance Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna chairing meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to discuss the price trend of essential food items. APP APP68-07 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 07 Federal Minister For Education And Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood chairing 20th Meeting of Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference. APP