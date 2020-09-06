PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: September 06 President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring military award on the officers of the Armed Forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 11:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-06 ISLAMABAD: September 06 President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring military award on the officers of the Armed Forces at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP64-06 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 06 President Dr. Arif Alvi conferring military award on the officers of the Armed Forces and families of martyred soldiers at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP