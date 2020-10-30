Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with labourers at Mandi More Panagah. APP Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 10:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-30 ISLAMABAD: October 30 - SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with labourers at Mandi More Panagah. APP APP64-30 ALSO READ LAHORE: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Rana Imran RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar joins Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations with children at Darul Ehsaas Orphanage in H-13. APP KARACHI: October 30 – Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joins Jamaat e Ahle Sunnat procession on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in Provincial Capital. APP Photo... KARACHI: October, 30 People walking on panaflex containing picture of French President Emmanuel Macron to show their resentment over his remarks against Islam...