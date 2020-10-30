ISLAMABAD: October 30  People moving towards French Embassy while holding protest against French President over his remarks against Islam and publication of caricatures of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) in France. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
ALSO READ  Joint strategy to be evolved in OIC meeting on future ties with France: Qureshi

