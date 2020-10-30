ISLAMABAD: October 30  Children eating food distributed by volunteers to participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP05-30

ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 29 - Vendor busy in displaying different items in connection with Eid-Milad Un Nabi PBUH. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

