ISLAMABAD: October 30 Children eating food distributed by volunteers to participants of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 6:29 PM

LAHORE: October 29 - Vendor busy in displaying different items in connection with Eid-Milad Un Nabi PBUH. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by