ISLAMABAD: October 30 A young girl participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Saleem Rana

Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM

HYDERABAD: October 28 A vendor displaying green flags at Faizaan-e-Madina Road to attract the customers in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). APP photo by Farhan Khan

CHINIOT: October 30 – A large number of people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LARKANA: October 30 A large number of children getting food distribute by volunteers during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).