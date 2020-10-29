Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 29 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi, along with parliamentarians, takes... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 29 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi, along with parliamentarians, takes part in a walk to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament House. APP Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-29 ISLAMABAD: October 29 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi, along with parliamentarians, takes part in a walk to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament House. APP APP13-29 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 29 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi, addressing a ceremony to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament House. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 29 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi, addressing a ceremony to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament... LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi reverberating pink flag at Breast Cancer Awareness programme at Shaukat Khanum Hospital. APP LAHORE: October 27 – Begum Samina Arif Alvi planting a sapling at Shadab Training Institute of Special Education. APP