ISLAMABAD: October 29 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi, addressing a ceremony to raise awareness about Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament House. APP
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 29 - Begum Samina Arif Alvi, along with parliamentarians, takes part in a walk to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and its treatment, in front of Parliament House. APP

