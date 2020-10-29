ISLAMABAD: October 29  An attractive illuminated view of Parliament House in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP40-29 ISLAMABAD: October 29  An attractive illuminated view of Parliament House in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP40-29

ALSO READ  KARACHI: October 29 - An illuminated mosque at Kharadar ahead of celebrations for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad(SAWW). APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR