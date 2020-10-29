ISLAMABAD: October 29  An attractive illuminated view of OGDCL building in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
ALSO READ  LAHORE: October 29 - An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid Babul Islam decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi(SAWW) Celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

