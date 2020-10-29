ISLAMABAD: October 29  An attractive illuminated view of a mosque in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP19-29 ISLAMABAD: October 29  An attractive illuminated view of a mosque in connection of Eid Melad-un-Nabi(PBUH) celebrations in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP19-29

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR