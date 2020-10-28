Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing the Ambassadors of European countries and sharing the blue economy initiatives of the incumbent government. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing the Ambassadors of European countries and sharing the blue economy initiatives of the incumbent government. APP APP03-28 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Envoys from European countries hosted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the fourth and final day of a series of meetings conducted to showcase ministry's two year performance and blue economy initiatives. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Envoys from European countries hosted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the fourth and final day of a series of... ISLAMABAD: October 14 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi chairing the meeting of Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) co-chaired by the Minister for Privatisation... ISLAMABAD: October 07 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP