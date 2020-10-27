Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on Kashmir Black Day. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 12:58 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP77-27 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on Kashmir Black Day. APP APP77-27 ALSO READ ANKARA: October 27 - Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TOKYO: October 27 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed addressing during an event organized by Embassy of Pakistan to observe 27th October... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ”Lantern of Hope” at occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on...