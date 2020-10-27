ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on Kashmir Black Day. APP
APP77-27 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting addressing the event held to express solidarity with Kashmiri Youth on Kashmir Black Day. APP
APP77-27

ALSO READ  ANKARA: October 27 - Ambassador Syrus Qazi addressing guests during Kashmir Black Day event. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR