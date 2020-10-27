Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment one on one meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani. APP Tue, 27 Oct 2020, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-27 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment one on one meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani. APP APP04-27 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Mr. Waqar Ali, Finance Minister,... ISLAMABAD: October 13 – Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt Tarek Mohamed Dahroug called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and... ISLAMABAD: October 07 Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Najy Benhassine Country Director...