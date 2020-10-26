Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 26 Labourers busy in fixing stones along roadside under... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 26 Labourers busy in fixing stones along roadside under bridge near Zero Point. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Mon, 26 Oct 2020, 5:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-26 ISLAMABAD: October 26 Labourers busy in fixing stones along roadside under bridge near Zero Point. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP07-26 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: June 21 – Labourers busy in construction work of Burma Bridge during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: June 21 Labourers busy in fixing stones in Korang Nullah in connection with upcoming monsoon rains. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk