ISLAMABAD: October 24 – Afghan parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Wolesi Jirga Rehman Rahmani in a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP

Sat, 24 Oct 2020, 6:08 PM

ISLAMABAD: October 24 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi greeting Speaker Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Rehman Rahmani and delegation upon arrival at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 24 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the course participants and faculty at National Defense University. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 24 – A group photo of Afghan delegation led by Speaker Wolesi Jirga Rehman Rahmani with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi...