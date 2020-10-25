Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 24 Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Kashmir... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 24 Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near H-9 weekly bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sun, 25 Oct 2020, 9:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-25 ISLAMABAD: October 24 Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near H-9 weekly bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP07-25 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 25 - Labourers waiting for daily job while sitting at roadside Federal Capital. APP photo Saeed-ul-Mulk RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 25 – Labourers waiting for daily job while sitting at roadside Federal Capital. APP photo Saeed-ul-Mulk MULTAN: October 22 Labourers busy in polishing on the wooden frame at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari ISLAMABAD: October 19 – Workers busy in preparing pedestrian bridge near mall pur at Murree road. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh