Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting with Afghanistan delegation led by Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani in Parliament House. APP Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-23 ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting with Afghanistan delegation led by Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani in Parliament House. APP APP60-23 ALSO READ NA session adjourned over quorum issue RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser planting a sapling of... NA session adjourned over quorum issue Speaker NA reviews developmental projects in sports, tourism sectors in Swabi