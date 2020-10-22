Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 22 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 22 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired Inter-Ministerial Health & Population Council endorsed the UHC Benefit Package Of Pakistan. APP Thu, 22 Oct 2020, 10:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-22 ISLAMABAD: October 22 Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired Inter-Ministerial Health & Population Council endorsed the UHC Benefit Package Of Pakistan. APP APP43-22 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Four in 10 children are stunted in Pakistan: Nutrition survey ISLAMABAD: October 20 – Advisor to PM for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan addressing during launching ceremony of National Nutrition Survey-2018. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ISLAMABAD: October 20 – Advisor to PM for Health Dr. Faisal Sultan addressing receiving National Nutrition Survey-2018 report during launching ceremony. APP photo by...