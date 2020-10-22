ISLAMABAD: October 22  Pakistans Permanent Representative To The United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP42-22 ISLAMABAD: October 22  Pakistans Permanent Representative To The United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram, calls on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP42-22

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR