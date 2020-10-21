ISLAMABAD: October 21 - Labourers repairing a damaged part of Expressway during maintenance work in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

LIVE #APPNews : Chairmen Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz along with Members of National Commission for Minorities addresses News Conference #Islamabad https://www.pscp.tv/w/cl6i6TFheWpWSk1SSndaanB8MWVhS2J6Z29rZ1lLWLTAkWw3CTBRaCsKpyQYKMkT-JYazE4qM5s4C27gBWFW