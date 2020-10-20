ISLAMABAD: October 20 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov. APP
APP04-20 ISLAMABAD: October 20 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov. APP
APP04-20

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR