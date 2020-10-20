Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 20 – Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri addressing a press... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 20 – Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri addressing a press conferences at PID Media Center. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk Tue, 20 Oct 2020, 7:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-20 ISLAMABAD: October 20 - Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri addressing a press conferences at PID Media Center. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP30-20