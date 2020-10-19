Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan (UNAMA), Ms. Deborah Lyons called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP Mon, 19 Oct 2020, 10:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-19 ISLAMABAD: October 19 Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan (UNAMA), Ms. Deborah Lyons called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP APP60-19 Sponsored Ad