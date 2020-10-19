ISLAMABAD: October 19  Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan (UNAMA), Ms. Deborah Lyons called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP60-19 ISLAMABAD: October 19  Special Representative of the Secretary General for Afghanistan (UNAMA), Ms. Deborah Lyons called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP
APP60-19

Sponsored Ad