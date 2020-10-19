Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 A vendor roasting corn cobs at his roadside... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 19 A vendor roasting corn cobs at his roadside setup on IJP Road. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood Mon, 19 Oct 2020, 5:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-19 ISLAMABAD: October 19 A vendor roasting corn cobs at his roadside setup on IJP Road. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood APP12-19 Sponsored Ad RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LARKANA: August 18 – A laborer busy in unloading the corn cobs from delivery truck at Fruit Market. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar PESHAWAR: June 24 A labourer busy in unloading corn cobs from delivery van at Lahori Gate. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum PESHAWAR: June 24 – A vendor selling corn cobs at Lahori Gate. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum